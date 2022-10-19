Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.