Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $381,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 180.0% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,692.4% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 319,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 302,053 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

