Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.