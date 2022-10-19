Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 178 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LANC opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

