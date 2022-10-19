Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 447 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
USXF stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
