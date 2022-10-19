Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

