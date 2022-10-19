Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,805 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.