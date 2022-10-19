Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after buying an additional 413,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after buying an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,306,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

