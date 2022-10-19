Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.70 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.