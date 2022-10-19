Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,377,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,389.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 131,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.93.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 24.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

