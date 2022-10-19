Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

