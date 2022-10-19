Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

