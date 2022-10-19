Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.45.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $109.79 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

