CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $577.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

