Cwm LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

