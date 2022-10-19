Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

