Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $5,444,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $494,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSL opened at $293.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

