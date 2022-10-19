Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $292.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

