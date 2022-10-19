Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

