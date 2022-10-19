Cwm LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ILCV stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.