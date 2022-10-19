Cwm LLC Has $688,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.42 and its 200 day moving average is $244.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

