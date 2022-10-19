Cwm LLC Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

