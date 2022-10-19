Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 493.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

