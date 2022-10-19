Cwm LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $976,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 65,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

