Cwm LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

