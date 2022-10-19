Cwm LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

