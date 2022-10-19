Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.