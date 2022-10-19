Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 412,727 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 183.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stitch Fix Profile

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

