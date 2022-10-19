D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

