D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 173,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

