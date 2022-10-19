D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

