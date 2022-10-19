D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $495,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,648 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

