D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $504,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Ichor worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.9% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of ICHR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

