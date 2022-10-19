D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.06.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
