D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $512,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

