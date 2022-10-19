D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

