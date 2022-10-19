D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $2,443,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 195,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.
