D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 43,025 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.