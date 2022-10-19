D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 455 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Seagen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.24. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

