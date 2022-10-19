D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Orange Trading Up 0.3 %
Orange Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.