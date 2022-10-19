D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.