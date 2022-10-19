D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 4.8%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.50. 2,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on QBTS. Westpark Capital began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

