DA Davidson Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

AMAT stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.