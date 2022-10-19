Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Datatec Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.
About Datatec
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
