Desjardins Downgrades Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Hold

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.