Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4 %

ETR DUE opened at €25.42 ($25.94) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a one year high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

