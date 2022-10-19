Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,100

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 760.80 ($9.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 854.19.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

