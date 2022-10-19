Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.50 ($28.06) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.1 %

FRA:DTE opened at €18.07 ($18.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.35. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

