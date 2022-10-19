Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.42

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.