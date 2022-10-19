DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $96.93 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

